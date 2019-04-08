Portillo’s birthday Tuesday means 56-cent cake slices

Portillo’s is celebrating its 56th birthday Tuesday, which means fans of its Famous Chocolate Cake can get a slice for just 56 cents.

To score a slice of the 56-cent-cake, customers need to purchase a sandwich (hot dogs count), salad, pasta or ribs. The deal is available at all Portillo’s locations Tuesday, and in online orders.

This is the third year Portillo’s has been offering cheap slices of its chocolate cake to celebrate its birthday.

Find the nearest Portillo’s restaurant here.