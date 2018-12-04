Portillo’s named best ‘fast casual’ restaurant in US by TripAdvisor

Portillo's came in first place in TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards list of best "fast casual" eateries. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

When it comes to grabbing food on the go, the best restaurant in the country is in Chicago.

That’s according to TripAdvisor, which named hot dog institution Portillo’s in River North the best “fast casual” restaurant in the country.

“We are honored to receive this award,” Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo told TripAdvisor. “It’s a true testament to our hard-working restaurant team members and our passionate fans. We’re thrilled our guests think Portillo’s truly cuts the mustard.”

The 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards list, released Tuesday, ranks winners according to what diners consider the best.

Other notable list-makers included a Shake Shack in New York at No. 3, an In-N-Out Burger in Los Angeles at No. 5; and a Five Guys in Orlando, Florida, at No. 7.

Portillo’s got its start in 1963 as a hot dog stand in Villa Park. It now has over 50 locations throughout the country.