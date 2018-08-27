It might not feel like fall in Chicago on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-90s, but it will start smelling like fall at Starbucks.
Pumpkin Spice Lattes will return earlier than ever this year on Aug. 28, according to Business Insider. Last year, PSLs debuted to select customers on Sept. 1 and all customers on Sept. 5.
Some people can’t wait for their favorite drink to return.
Others, not so much.
Starbucks has seen a stormy year after the arrests of two black men at a store in Philadelphia. In response, Starbucks closed all of its locations for anti-bias training. The company’s chairman and former CEO, Howard Schultz, announced his resignation soon after.