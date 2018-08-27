Pumpkin Spice Latte back early at Starbucks

It might not feel like fall in Chicago on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-90s, but it will start smelling like fall at Starbucks.

Pumpkin Spice Lattes will return earlier than ever this year on Aug. 28, according to Business Insider. Last year, PSLs debuted to select customers on Sept. 1 and all customers on Sept. 5.

Some people can’t wait for their favorite drink to return.

me driving to starbucks at 5am on august 28th to get a pumpkin spice latte pic.twitter.com/OruoeY5eUC — Hannah Lang (@hannahlanggg) August 27, 2018

Others, not so much.

The proper way to consume Pumpkin Spice Latte pic.twitter.com/d6T7qsOj1G — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) August 27, 2018

Its not even September yet & y’all already got pumpkin spice latte trending pic.twitter.com/pxf7pO6edi — good vibes ✌🏾️ (@rloveution14) August 27, 2018

Pumpkin Spice Latte is the McRib of the coffee world. — Ian Hayden Parker (@ianhaydenparker) August 27, 2018

Starbucks has seen a stormy year after the arrests of two black men at a store in Philadelphia. In response, Starbucks closed all of its locations for anti-bias training. The company’s chairman and former CEO, Howard Schultz, announced his resignation soon after.