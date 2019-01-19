Record label drops R. Kelly in wake of documentary series: report

R. Kelly performs in concert at Barclays Center on September 25, 2015 in the Brooklyn, New York. | Mike Pont/Getty Images

Sony Music has reportedly dropped R. Kelly from its roster as the fallout continues for the R&B superstar following a documentary series that recapped decades’ worth of sexual abuse allegations against him.

RCA Records, a Sony Music subsidiary, dropped Kelly on Friday, according to a New York Times report.

The record label parted ways two weeks after the Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” drew fresh attention to the sex abuse allegations against R. Kelly, which have dogged him since the Chicago Sun-Times first reported them in 2000.

Representatives for Sony and RCA Records didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment.

The #MeToo and #MuteRKelly movements have held protests, demanding his music be dropped from streaming services and beyond.

Lady Gaga and Celine Dion recently removed their duets with R. Kelly from streaming services, and French rock band Phoenix apologized for collaborating with the singer in 2013. At least one Chicago radio station has pulled his tracks from their playlists.

R. Kelly has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls. He was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.

Days after the Lifetime series aired, Cook County state’s attorney Kim Foxx urged possible victims to come forward, while a criminal probe of Kelly appeared to be in motion in the Atlanta area, where the singer also owns property.

Chicago city inspectors obtained an emergency order to gain entry to Kelly’s Near West Side studio last week, and it was found in violation of several building codes. He has until Monday to pay more than $166,000 in back rent.

Contributing: Associated Press