Rauner discloses investments in 106 firms

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Tuesday released his statement of economic interests, outlining more than a hundred businesses and other entities in which he has stakes.

Rauner — a multimillionaire who made his fortune as a venture capitalist, and who doesn’t take a salary as governor — is required to release the information every year on investments that could pose potential conflicts of interest. But he is not required to offer full financial disclosures.

Rauner has ownership stakes of at least $5,000 — or he netted at least $1,200 in dividends — in 106 entities, the statement shows.

Among them are Chicago Bulls L.P., Pittsburgh Steelers Sports Inc., the investment fund Citadel Wellington LLC, Citadel Tactical Trading LLC, various GTCR Partners entities and Pangea Properties, which owns and manages more than 8,000 apartments in Chicago and the suburbs.

Rauner in 2012 stepped down from his role as chairman of Chicago based private equity firm GTCR, of which he was an early partner, then created the small firm R8 Capital Partners, which invested in smaller Illinois companies. At the time Rauner said he quit GTCR because it invested on behalf of state and local pension funds and he wanted to focus on civic efforts.

The former venture capitalist and his wife placed their investments in a blind trust days before he took office in 2015 — to keep a pledge Rauner made during his campaign to avoid conflicts of interest from his extensive financial holdings.

Under the blind trust, Rauner and his wife, Diana, granted Roundtable Investment Partners exclusive power of attorney, giving the company control of every investment, including the buying and selling of assets.

The Rauners made a joint taxable income of $73.3 million in 2016, according to records the governor released last year.

In a supplemental statement of economic interest, Rauner listed that he is an “ex officio trustee” with the Adler Planetarium Board of Trustees, for which he receives no compensation.