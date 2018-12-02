Report: Nexstar Media Group set to buy Tribune Media Co. for $4.1 billion

Tribune Media, the owner of WGN, called off its merger with Sinclair Broadcast Group on Thursday, Aug. 9 2018.| Sun-Times file photo

Texas-based Nexstar Media Group Inc. has agreed to acquire Tribune Media Co. for $4.1 billion, Reuters reported Sunday.

The deal would make it the largest local U.S. TV station operator, the news organization said.

A Nexstar representative could not be reached for comment Sunday. A spokesman for Tribune Media declined to comment. An announcement of a deal could come Monday, Reuters and other news outlets reported.

Nexstar Media Group already claims a reach of 171 TV stations in 100 markets spanning nearly 40 percent of all TV households.

WGN-TV and WGN-AM are among Tribune Media’s 42 local TV and radio stations.

Tribune Media walked away in August from a proposed $3.9 billion merger with Sinclair Broadcast Group. It also announced plans to sue Sinclair for breach of contract to recover any losses.

Sinclair countersued, alleging Tribune Media didn’t negotiate in good faith.

Their deal stalled in July after the Federal Communications Commission called for hearings about the merger.