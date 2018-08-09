Rush plans $473 million outpatient facility in Medical District

A $473 million outpatient center focusing on cancer and neurological care will be built on the Near West Side, Rush University Medical Center announced Tuesday.

The 11-story building will go up across the street from Rush’s Tower building at Ashland Avenue and Harrison Street, bolstering Rush’s presence at the cluster of medical facilities.

It joins a series of outpatient facilities Rush is building around Chicago.

The project must be approved by state regulators. Rush filed a certificate of need application with the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board on August 3.

Construction is slated to begin in the spring, with completion expected in 2022.