Swedish Covenant, Rush considering merger: report

The Rush System for Health and Swedish Covenant Health are in negotiations for a possible merger, Crains Chicago Business reports. | Sun-Times file

Swedish Covenant Health and The Rush System for Health, which includes Rush University Medical Center, are in negotiations for a possible merger, Crain’s Chicago Business reported Thursday.

Crain’s, citing sources close to the hospitals, said negotiations are in the early stages.

“Swedish Covenant Health continually looks to strengthen our organization and our ability to serve our community’s needs,” Swedish spokesman Bill Ligas told the Sun-Times. “Over the years we have partnered with several leading health organizations in the Chicago area. We will continue to explore opportunities to partner with organizations who share our mission and values and will share news if or when partnerships occur.”

A Rush spokesman declined to comment to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Swedish Covenant includes Swedish Covenant Hospital and Galter LifeCenter, both on the North Side. Rush is a three-hospital system, including its largest hospital on the near West Side.