Sarkis Tashjian, who fed North Shore students at Sarkis Cafe, has died at 86

Sarkis Tashjian, right, cafe owner, gets applause from his adoring customers at Cafe Sarkis, 2632 Gross Pt. Rd., Evanston. | Sun-Times

Restaurateur Sarkis Tashjian, whose greetings were as big as his mustache, has died, according to his family and friends.

Mr. Tashjian started Sarkis Cafe in Evanston, which for decades has fed generations of customers near the intersection of Grosse Pointe Road, Crawford Avenue and Central Street.

Harold Ramis was a patron. President Jimmy Carter stopped in. So did actors George Wendt, and Charlotte Ross of “Arrow” and “Days of Our Lives.”

On the North Shore, where the pressure to succeed in school can be unwavering, kids piled into Sarkis Cafe for unconditional acceptance.

He greeted patrons with a hug, a kiss on the cheek and “I Love You, Buddy.”

“He embraced everything and everyone,” said Marla Cramin, current co-owner of Sarkis Cafe.

Kids came from Evanston Township, New Trier, Highland Park, Northwestern and other schools to fill up on his Disaster Sandwich, bacon Loretta sandwich, house-made Armenian sausage, cheesy potatoes and bottomless cups of coffee.

“It was like a home away from home,” said Todd Safran, 38, who used to drive down from Highland Park High School at least twice a week to eat at Sarkis Cafe with his friends.

Arrangements are pending.