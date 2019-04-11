Shake Shack adds ‘Game of Thrones’ menu items for season 8

Attention "Game of Thrones" fans: the Dragonglass Shake and the Dracarys Burger are coming to the menu at Shake Shack starting April 12. | Courtesy Shake Shack

The Oreos arrived last week.

Now it’s time for burgers and shakes.

The hype surrounding Sunday’s premiere of the final season of the HBO hit series “Game of Thrones” has reached Shake Shack, the fast food chain which announced Thursday that it will be adding menu items to it stores nationwide to commemorate the end of the series.

Beginning April 12, you can opt for a Dracarys Burger (Drakaro Parkliapos, available only at Chicago’s River North location!) for $10.99, or a Dragonglass Shake (Zīrtom Perzomy Rholītsos, available at all area locations) for $6.59, while quantities last.

The burger, available through April 21, is best described thusly: “A double Monterey Jack cheeseburger sourced from the finest head of cattle of The Seven Kingdoms, topped with a fiery ShackSauce created from herbs and spices sourced from the conquered cities of Yunkai, Meereen and Astapor. The final touches are slabs of bacon imported from Essos—a Dothraki delicacy. Caution: may be too hot for non-Targaryens.”

The shake, available at all Chicago-area locations through May 19 (excluding airports, ballparks and transit centers) is made this way: “Custard is frozen with packed snow harvested beyond the Wall and hand churned by members of the Night’s Watch. Final prep occurs in Winterfell, where the shake is topped with shards of Dragonglass imported from the caves of Dragonstone.”

Want to order the items, in Valyrian? Keep this handy pronunciation guide handy!

Enjoy!