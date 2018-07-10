Southwest to stop selling peanuts during flights

Peanuts will be dropped from the from the food selection in order to protect people who are allergic to the popular menu item.

Passengers on Southwest Airlines flights will have one less item on the menu.

Southwest Airlines released a statement to the Chicago Sun-Times confirming the decision.

“Peanuts forever will be part of Southwest’s history and DNA. However, to ensure the best on-board experience for everyone, especially for customers with peanut-related allergies, we’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue serving peanuts on all flights beginning August 1,” the statement said. “We hope that our free pretzels (and the wonderful portfolio of free snacks on longer flights), served along with our legendary Southwest Hospitality, will please customers who might be nostalgic or sad to see peanuts go. Our ultimate goal is to create an environment where all customers—including those with peanut-related allergies—feel safe and welcome on every Southwest flight.”

According to a company fact sheet, Southwest sold more than 106 million peanuts to its customers in 2017.

“We’ll miss the peanuts, but, at the end of the day, it’s our Southwest Employees and the Hospitality they deliver that set us apart, far more than peanuts ever could,” the statement said.