Starbucks will begin delivering coffee in Chicago soon

Coffee on the go? How about delivered to your doorstep?

That could be a reality in Chicago in the coming weeks as Starbucks has announced the expansion to its delivery service.

The company said it is launching the service Tuesday in San Francisco and will expand to some stores in New York, Boston, Washington, Chicago and Los Angeles. It tested the idea in 200 Miami stores last fall.

Starbucks says 95 percent of its core menu will be available for order using the Uber Eats mobile app. There will be a $2.49 booking fee.

We're bringing your Cold Brew to you. #StarbucksDelivers with @UberEats is coming to select cities.https://t.co/TyHbiISGAs — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) January 22, 2019

In December, Starbucks company executives laid out plans to expand deliveries in the U.S. and China this year.

Executives say delivery works best in dense urban areas where Uber Eats’ delivery fees are lower because of high demand, and customers spend more than they do in stores.

Starbucks aims to offer delivery to nearly one-fourth of its U.S. company-operated coffee shops.