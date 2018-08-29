College students’ 5 favorite Starbucks drinks

College students love their coffee, but not that boring drip stuff with cream and sugar their parents drink.

Lattes, espresso shots and frappuccinos are the most popular drinks college students order at Starbucks, and each region has their personal favorite.

Here in the Midwest, college students’ favorite order is a triple grande skinny cinnamon dolce latte.

In the Northeast, you’re most likely to find a college student drinking a white chocolate mocha frappuccino. This one has an espresso shot.

Students in the Southeast are drinking a Starbucks double shot on ice. And in the Southwest, students prefer an iced triple grande coconut latte.

The drink that’s popular among college students everywhere? The espresso frappuccino.