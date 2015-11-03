Sun setting on Jimmy Dean ads

New advertising for the Jimmy Dean brand won’t feature a sun character for the first time in nearly 10 years.

The Chicago company known for its sausage and other breakfast foods is adopting a “Shine It Forward” theme built around the idea that starting off the day right leads to good mornings and beyond.

Along with the new advertising, Jimmy Dean, a brand of Tyson Foods, is launching a “Mondays for Good” program to encourage its employees to take off any Monday morning to do good. Employees on Monday filled backpacks with food donations to help Chicago-area children.

“Great tasting breakfast helps start the day off right, and when you start the day off feeling good, you’re bound to do good,” said Eric Schwartz, group vice president and general manager, for the Jimmy Dean brand. “We’re doing our part to show what’s possible when we work together, and we hope others will be inspired to follow.”

The company wants other employers to follow suit and launched a petition for people nationwide to make #MondaysForGood a national holiday. To sign the petition, visit www.JimmyDeanShineOn.com.

The new marketing campaign was created by Ogilvy & Mather Chicago.