Takeda to leave Deerfield; nearly 1,000 jobs affected

Takeda Pharmaceuticals plans to moves its U.S. headquarters from Deerfield to the Boston area. | Google

Takeda Pharmaceuticals plans to close its Deerfield headquarters, which employs nearly 1,000 people.

“A number of the employees currently located in the Deerfield office will be provided with job offers and/or relocation opportunities,” Takeda spokeswoman Julia Ellwanger said.

The work performed in Deerfield will move to the Boston area after Takeda completes its pending acquisition of drugmaker Shire, Ellwanger said.

