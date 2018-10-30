Target to close stores in Chatham, Morgan Park

Target will be closing two of its South Side stores early next year, company officials confirmed Tuesday.

The stores closing are at 8560 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in Chatham and at 11840 S. Marshfield Ave. in Morgan Park. Each employs about 120 full and part-time workers. Some employees will be eligible to transfer to another store, officials said.

Chatham’s 126,000-square-foot store opened in 2002 and Morgan Park’s 128,000-square-foot store came to the neighborhood in 2008. They are two of five Targets on the South Side; the two closing are the southernmost stores within city boundaries.

The two stores will remain open until Feb. 2.

The Minneapolis-based company said the stores have to be closed to “maintain the overall health of the business.”

“Typically a store is closed as a result of several years of decreasing profitability,” Target spokeswoman Jacqueline DeBuse said. “For the two stores in Chicago, the decision is based on the store’s performance.”

DeBuse said Target remains committed to Chicago regardless of the closures. She said Target continues to make investments in Chicago stores by upgrading and remodeling stores and opening new one.

There are 19 stores in the city, including 10 on the North Side and another four downtown or near downtown, including one in the South Loop, according to the company’s website.

With the two stores shuttering, the only South Side stores will be in Hyde Park, McKinley Park and Archer Heights.

“It is not about a neighborhood or geography,” DeBuse said. “We’re looking at the performance and profitability of a store over the last several years.”

Since Target is a publicly traded company she said she couldn’t share store-specific information on how the two locations fared compared to similar-sized stores in Chicago, DeBuse said.