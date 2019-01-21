No phones, Cubs fans or MAGA hats allowed at new Hyde Park speakeasy

The Hyde, a new speakeasy-style bar that opened in Hyde Park last week, does not allow patrons to use their phones. | Provided by The Hyde

It’s all about the ambiance at The Hyde, a new speakeasy-style bar that opened last week in Hyde Park. And owner Jovanis Bouargoub isn’t messing around when it comes to what’s allowed inside — and what’s not.

No phones. No Cubs fans. No Trump supporters.

Those are all listed on a set of “House rules” pinned to the door of the bar in the lower level of 5115 S. Harper Ave.

While some of the rules are meant to be cheeky, others could get you kicked out, Bouargoub said.

“If we see you checking your emails or your social media, then the host or one of the staff will tell you to please put your phone away … and if you don’t listen to that, the host will escort you out and you won’t be allowed in next time,” said Bouargoub. “We’re very serious about that.”

Bouargoub said he couldn’t care less, though, about which sports teams you support or who you voted for — as long as he doesn’t see your preferences plastered all over your clothing. The rules banning Cubs fans or Trump supporters we’re meant to be funny — just don’t wear a MAGA hat or Kris Bryant jersey (“we’re south-siders,” he said).

“Some people don’t really see the humor in it,” Bouargoub noted with a laugh, “which is disturbing.”

The dress code is actually something the club is strict about. You won’t get in unless you’re dressed up. Jerseys, ball caps and white socks aren’t allowed.

Like traditional speakeasies, The Hyde requires a password to get in, which can be found on the bar’s Instagram page or requested through a direct message.

And if you’re dying to share the moment will all your followers on social media, don’t worry. Bouargoub said patrons are allowed to take photos of the sign in the hallway before entering the bar.