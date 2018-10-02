Treasure Island Foods sued for over $453,000 by produce supplier

A produce wholesaler has sued Treasure Island Foods, saying it is owed about $453,000 for produce it delivered to the grocery chain's Wilmette location. | Google Streetview

After announcing that it would go out of business in the coming weeks, Treasure Island Foods is being sued by a produce wholesaler for unpaid deliveries amounting to just over $453,000.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court, was brought against the family-owned grocery chain by the Anthony Marano Co., which alleges that Treasure Island and Magazi Inc. — which operates the grocer’s Wilmette location — did not pay for produce sold and delivered to the grocer between July 1 and Oct. 1. Total due: $453,062.30

Maria Kamberos, president and CEO of Treasure Island Foods, and Christ Kamberos Jr., president, are also named as defendant in the suit.

Marano alleges that owners of Treasure Island Foods and Magazi “have not disputed the debt in any way but have failed to make payment,” which violates the prompt payment and trust provisions of the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act.

Representatives from both companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.