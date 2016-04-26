Tribune calls Gannett ‘erratic,’ ‘trying to steal the company’

For two years, the Chicago Tribune awkwardly wore its made-up moniker 'tronc.' Word now is that it's leaving that name behind - along with its iconic digs. | Getty Images

NEW YORK — Tribune Publishing said in a letter Tuesday that USA Today owner Gannett is “erratic” and “unreliable,” as the two newspaper companies try to discuss a possible tie-up.

Nonetheless, Tribune Publishing said it is still considering the $388 million takeover offer from Gannett.

Tribune Publishing’s letter comes a day after Gannett made public its bid to buy the owner of the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune. Gannett Co., based in McLean, Virginia, said Monday that Tribune Publishing refused to have meaningful discussions about a deal.

In its letter Tuesday, Tribune Publishing said Gannett executives canceled a meeting without reason and once asked it to make a decision about the proposal within 90 minutes.

“Gannett has been playing games,” Tribune Publishing said in the letter, which was signed by its CEO Justin Dearborn.

In an interview published Tuesday by the Los Angeles Times, Tribune Publishing’s Chairman Michael Ferro said Gannett is “trying to steal the company.”

Ferro said Gannett is attempting to “bum-rush” Tribune Publishing before its board can review his strategic plan for the company and ahead of a June 2 shareholders meeting.

In its own letter Tuesday, Gannett said that the meeting discussed in Tribune Publishing’s letter was canceled because a person from Tribune’s team who did not know about the offer would be there.

“Tribune was well aware of Gannett’s reason for cancelling the dinner,” Gannett CEO Robert Dickey said in the letter.

Gannett said it is “eager” to negotiate a deal with Tribune Publishing.

“Please let us know when and where you would like to meet,” the letter said.

Gannett said Monday that it wants to buy Chicago-based Tribune Publishing to expand its USA Today Network, an effort launched late last year that helps it share stories between national paper USA Today and its more than 100 local daily newspapers.

In Chicago, the Sun-Times currently includes pages of national, business, sports and features news produced by USA Today.

Besides the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune, buying Tribune would give Gannett control of the Hartford Courant, The Baltimore Sun and several other newspapers. Earlier this month, Gannett completed a $280 million buyout of Journal Media Group. That deal added 15 newspapers to Gannett’s portfolio, including the Knoxville News Sentinel and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The offer comes after a shake-up at Tribune.

Last month, the Chicago-based company announced a reorganization that named each of its newspapers’ editors as dual editors-in-chief and publishers. Most media companies keep those roles separate in order to avoid business interests affecting editorial content.

Dearborn was named CEO in February, replacing Jack Griffin less than two years after Griffen had joined the business. The changes came months after Tribune received a more than $44 million cash infusion from a firm controlled by Chicago investor Michael Ferro, who is now chairman of Tribune. Ferro formerly held a majority stake in the Sun-Times.

Gannett shares slipped 24 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $16.55 in morning trading Tuesday. Shares of Tribune Publishing Co. rose 5 cents to $11.55.