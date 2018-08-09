WGN’s parent calls off deal with Sinclair

Tribune Media, the owner of WGN, called off its merger with Sinclair Broadcast Group on Thursday, Aug. 9 2018.| Sun-Times file photo

Tribune Media, the parent of WGN, has walked away from its proposed $3.9 billion merger with Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Chicago-based Tribune Media also announced it will sue Sinclair for breach of contract to recover any losses related to the failed merger.

As recently as Wednesday, Sinclair said it was talking with Tribune Media on how to win regulatory approval for the deal.

Tribune Media would be on the hook for a $135 million breakup fee, according to the agreement reached last year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. had offered to buy the Chicago company’s 42 TV stations and had agreed to get rid of stations in some markets to gain regulatory approval. Tribune claims Sinclair used “unnecessarily aggressive and protracted negotiations” with the Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission over regulatory requirements and refused to sell the stations it needed to.

The deal stalled in July after the Federal Communication Commission called for hearings about the merger.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai called a proposal for some stations — including “Chicago’s Very Own” WGN-TV, Channel 9 — to be sold off but continue to be operated by Sinclair a “violation of the law.”

WGN-TV and WGN-AM are among Tribune Media’s 42 local TV stations. Sinclair is already the largest operator of local TV stations in the U.S.

