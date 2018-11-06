When our readers speak, we listen: TV grid returning to Sun-Times

When you, our readers, speak, we listen.

Based on your phone calls and emails, we’re restoring the evening TV grid to our newspaper’s pages, running it between the comics page and classifieds section seven days a week. Lottery results again will appear at the bottom of the TV grid page, rather than in the sports section, where they’ve been the past few days.

Last week, we restored Today’s Crossword, the other feature that readers overwhelmingly said they missed after our comics-classifieds restructuring.

Newspapering in 2018 isn’t the easy; in rolling out the changes, we noted that newsprint and other production costs have taken their toll on our industry. That hasn’t changed. Paring back some comics and interspersing others through our classifieds space is allowing us to invest in the quality journalism you’ve come to expect. The same goes for other changes we’ve made.

Today is Election Day, and we’re gearing up not only for coverage in Wednesday’s paper, but for a big election night presentation online tonight at suntimes.com, including a livestream show hosted by Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet and real-time election results presented in ways readers can understand.

We invite you to tune in — and then get the paper the next morning for the best election coverage in town.

We appreciate your continued readership and support, and we welcome your feedback at (888) 848-4637 or through customerservice@suntimes.com.