Contract talks resume at UIC; faculty plan to strike Tuesday if no deal reached

UIC officials meet today with UIC United Faculty leaders today to prevent a faculty strike on campus | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The union representing full-time faculty at the University of Illinois at Chicago says it will strike Tuesday if no deal is reached in a negotiating session on Monday.

Talks resumed between UIC United Faculty and school officials Monday afternoon, a university spokesperson said.

UIC United Faculty represents 1,200 full-time tenured and non-tenured employees at the Near West Side campus.

“We remain hopeful that we can come to an agreement before a strike would occur,” university spokeswoman Sherri McGinnis Gonzalez said Monday.

Around 93% of the union voted to authorize a strike in early April after nearly a year of unsuccessful contract negotiations with administration.

“This vote sends a strong message from our members that they are prepared to fight for a contract that recognizes their contributions to the core missions of the university,” UICUF Executive Vice President Aaron Krall said in a statement after the vote.

The two sides have reached agreement on several issues since negotiations started, including strengthening progressive discipline protections.

However, the administration has not compromised on annual merit raises, proposing a 2 percent raise for 2018-2019, followed by 2 percent for each of the following years, according to the union.

The faculty members are seeking 2 percent, 4 percent and 4 percent raises in each year of their contract. They also hope to strengthen reappointment protections for non-tenured faculty.

The faculty’s last contract expired in August.

Earlier this month, over 1,500 members of UIC graduate employees and teaching assistants returned to work after a two week strike that ended in a three-year agreement featuring wage increases, cheaper health care and other financial benefits.