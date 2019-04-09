Dr. David Dao says he’s ‘not angry’ with former cops who dragged him from plane

David Dao, the doctor who was seen being forcibly dragged off a United Airlines flight at O’Hare Airport two years ago, said he holds no ill will toward the Chicago Department of Aviation Police who dragged him off the plane.

In his first public comments since video of him being removed from the plane went viral, Dao told “Good Morning America”: “I’m not angry with them. They have a job to do. They had to do it.”

Dao was taken off the plane by force after he refused to give up his seat for crew members on the oversold United flight from Chicago to Louisville on April 9, 2017.

The incident left Dao with injuries that his attorneys described as a broken nose, two chipped teeth and a sinus problem that will require surgery. Dao already settled with United for an undisclosed amount.

He added that he didn’t watch the now-infamous cellphone video until “later on,” and, upon seeing it, “I just cried.”

Despite Dao’s forgiveness, two of the aviation officers involved were fired and a third resigned.

One of those fired officers, James Long, sued the city, the former Department of Aviation Commissioner and United Airlines. That lawsuit was dropped earlier this month, court records show.

