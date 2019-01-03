United’s skies will once again be friendly to the Stroopwafel in 2019.
The airline announced via tweet Friday that the Dutch-made cookie, which features a layer of caramel syrup pressed between two thin waffle cookies, will return as one of its in-flight snack offerings beginning in January.
The news was widely welcomed by customers.
“My wife just told me I need to pick up my business travel in January to compensate for all the stroopwafels I didn’t bring home the second half of 2018,” @ProbieAynardi wrote in response. “Guess I’ll be #1K in 2019.”
The cookie has special significance to @zenaburns.
In the eyes of @ManFromMosmon, getting rid of the snack in the first place was a fireable offense.
Or if firing is too severe, just make them do 1000 burpees, @nitfightr suggested.
In the eyes of @TedKoutsousbas, when it comes to food-based miracles, loaves and fishes have nothing on the Stroopwafel.
@Vikkijnicholson was delighted to hear she’ll be getting back a little space in her carry-on bag come January.
Not everyone was pleased by the Stroopwafel’s comeback. Some customers cited environmental and nutritional concerns.
“I hope you are looking for snacks that do not contain palm oil. The destruction of those trees is endangering many many species of animals that depend on them,” wrote @SbredOldFriends.
“This is terrible news, the seats keep getting smaller and people keep getting fatter, that StroopWaffle isn’t helping the situation,” @frankthaler commented.
Sensing a snacking menu opportunity, @DrewMDarling wanted to strike while the waffle iron was hot.
Want to do it right? Add Garrett’s popcorn back to the snack menu.
@Rob_Rainbolt was more pessimistic, smelling a tradeoff in the tradewinds.
Read more at usatoday.com.