Vallas formally declares run for mayor, slams ‘pay-to-play culture’ at City Hall

Paul Vallas announced his campaign for mayor on Wednesday at the University Club in the Loop. | Fran Spielman/Sun-Times

Declaring an end to Washington-style, pay-to-play politics and management by polling, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas on Wednesday formally launched his campaign to unseat two-term incumbent Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Vallas joined a mayoral race that already includes six challengers — with at least two more contemplating jumping in — by articulating seven pressing problems plaguing Chicago that he is running to confront.

They are: a population exodus shrinking Chicago’s tax base; recurring financial crises at the city and Chicago Public Schools; “regressive” taxes, fines and fees “punishing” working families; neighborhood neglect; the revolving door of leadership at CPS; a “deepening pay-to-play culture” in which city contractors make contributions to Emanuel’s campaign fund; and a “lack of honesty and transparency,” laid bare by “cheating, lying and stealing” uncovered by the CPS inspector general and “attempts to inflate” City Colleges graduation rates and “manipulate crime data.”

“We can’t fall victim to the Washington-style politics in which every decision is political. Each new term is about preparing and raising money for the next election. Where there is a pre-occupation with managing the news instead of effectively managing the government. And where real transparency and honesty is on a need-to-know basis,” Vallas was expected to say, according to his prepared remarks.

Speaking at a news conference at the University Club, Vallas vowed to end the practice of “using our schools as a political cash cow for politically-connected contractors” and contributors.

“The pay-to-play culture has become more entrenched as 70 percent of city contractors have made political contributions and poor-performing companies continue to be rewarded. The most glaring example being the outrageous, $267 million custodial contract expansion and extension to Aramark, despite the filthy conditions of 73 percent of the schools inspected,” he said.

The man who served as revenue director and budget director under former Mayor Richard M. Daley also pledged to “take a progressive approach to raising new revenues” and to “examine the fairness of the city’s existing revenue-generating structure” to ensure that “working families are not being driven out” of Chicago.

“Does the city even have a tax policy or revenue-generating philosophy? Based on the actions, it would appear that the policy is to raise revenue—every tax, fee and fine — again and again with no regard to one’s ability to pay or its impact on working families,” Vallas said.