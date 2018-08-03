Some Vanilla Almond Breeze recalled because it might contain milk

Blue Diamond has recalled some of its Almond Breeze because it might contain milk. | AP Photos

It seems that a little bit of wind has been taken out of Vanilla Almond Breeze’s sails.

Some Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk is being recalled because it might contain milk, a possible allergen not listed on the label.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said in a the recall applies to “refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a use-by date of September 2, 2018.”

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the FDA news release said. “The product is safe to consume unless you have a milk allergy or sensitivity. To date, there has been one report of an allergic reaction. Medical treatment or hospitalization was not required.”

HP Hood LLC wants customers in look at the stamped information printed on the carton along with a Universal Product Code (UPC barcode) 41570 05621:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

Customers who made purchases can return to the store for a refund or exchange, or visit Blue Diamond’s website.