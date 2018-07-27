Veteran journalist Stephanie Zimmermann to rejoin Chicago Sun-Times

Stephanie Zimmermann — who most recently worked for ABC News after helping Chicago Sun-Times readers for years through her consumer column “The Fixer” — will rejoin the Sun-Times next month as a consumer investigative reporter.

“I consider ‘consumer investigative’ to cover a broad range of issues such as loans and debt, insurance, food, housing, transportation, technology and health care, with particular attention to unfair industry and government practices,” Zimmermann said. “Also, abusive employment practices and workplace issues, and the intersection of our lives and the environment. So lots of fertile ground to mine!”

The newly created position furthers the Sun-Times mission to produce meaningful journalism that appeals to a wide-range of hard-working people, both in print and online.

Zimmermann has extensive writing and video experience. She spent the past five years as a reporter/producer with the ABC News network investigative unit, where she contributed to consumer stories on all shows and platforms, including “Good Morning America,” “Nightline,” “World News Tonight,” “20/20,” ABC Radio and ABCNews.com.

Zimmermann also reported, produced and appeared in the “ABC News Fixer” consumer-help segments on “Good Morning America Weekend,” ABC Radio and ABCNews.com, a continuation of the column she started at the Sun-Times in 2005. From 1996 to 2012, she held various positions at the Sun-Times, including columnist, assistant city editor and reporter.

Before that, Zimmermann reported for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Daily Herald and other outlets. She has master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.