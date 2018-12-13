Vitaminwater will pay you $100,000 to ditch your smartphone for a year

Would you be able to go an entire year without your smartphone?

If that sounds like a piece of cake, Vitaminwater is taking submissions for a contest whose winner will have to ditch their smartphone for a full year to win $100,000.

To enter, participants have to write a tweet or Instagram post that explains how they would spend their year if they took a break from endlessly scrolling using #NoPhoneforaYear and #contest by Jan. 8. The company will pick a winner based on creativity and humor, among other things.

Whoever wins will be forced to stay off tablets, too, but will be allowed to use a laptop or desktop computer. What about if there’s an emergency, you ask? The winner will be equipped with a 1996-era cellphone.

As if this person hasn’t gone through enough, they will have to take a lie detector test at the end of the year.

If the winner only lasts six months, they get $10,000.

