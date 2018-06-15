Walgreens has an Rx for Old Main Post Office

Walgreens says it's opening a new office with 1,800 people in the Old Main Post Office. | Tim Boyle/For the Sun-Times

Walgreens is opening a new office in Chicago and staffing it with 1,800 people.

Walgreens said Friday it will occupy 200,000 square feet in the Old Post Office Building, 433 W. Van Buren St., by fall 2019. Nearly 75 percent of the jobs are being relocated from elsewhere.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel called it a “smart decision by an innovative company.”

Walgreens is part of Walgreens Boots Alliance, based in Deerfield. The company’s headquarters will remain in Deerfield and will have 3,200 workers.

Walgreens said it operates 120 drugstores in the city and employs nearly 4,500 people in Chicago.

