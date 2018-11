Walgreens, Humana discussing cross investments: WSJ

Drugstore operator Walgreens and health insurance company Humana Inc. are in early discussions to take ownership stakes in each other, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Last week, according to Forbes, Walgreens CFO James Kehoe told a conference audience “We’re not in a hurry to make a deal.”

A $69 billion merger of Walgreens rival CVS Health and insurer Aetna has received Justice Department approval.