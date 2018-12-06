Walgreens expands prescription delivery program nationwide

Walgreens is joining drugstore competitor CVS Health in expanding home deliveries for prescriptions nationwide, as stores continue adjusting to a retail world made more customer-friendly by online competition.

Walgreens said Thursday it will partner with FedEx to deliver prescriptions as soon as the next day for a $4.99 fee, and it also is providing same-day deliveries in several cities. The Deerfield-based company started offering deliveries in several markets last October.

CVS Health Corp. announced similar nationwide prescription deliveries last June.

Retailers have been breaking out more customer-friendly services in recent years to hold Amazon.com at bay. The online retailer offers members same-day deliveries of goods typically sold in drugstores in some places.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and CVS Health both run more than 9,000 U.S. locations.