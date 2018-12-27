US stocks slide amid more volatility

NEW YORK — Stocks are down sharply, unable to build on the prior day’s strong performance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped around 350 points in late morning trading Thursday after dropping as much as 528 points earlier.

Technology companies and health care stocks, big gainers on Wednesday when the market had its best day in 10 years, took some of the heaviest losses in the broad slide. Energy companies fell along with the price of oil.

The market remains on track for its worst December since 1931 and could finish 2018 with its steepest losses in a decade.

The S&P 500 index fell 39 points, or 1.6 percent, to 2,427. The Dow slid 359 points, or 1.5 percent, to 22,520. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 127 points, or 1.9 percent, to 6,427.