US stocks waver in midday trading

NEW YORK — Stocks are wavering between small gains and losses in midday trading Friday as the market continues to churn amid the volatile trading that has gripped the market throughout December.

Gains in banks, retailers and health care companies are outweighing losses in energy stocks and elsewhere in the market. Wells Fargo gained 1.1 percent. Amazon added 1.4 percent.

Homebuilders slumped after a report indicating that fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes last month. Beazer Homes USA dropped 1.1 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54 points to 23,193, while the S&P 500 gained 4 points to 2,493. The Nasdaq added 12 points to 6,591.

Even with recent gains, the Dow and S&P 500 are down around 9 percent for the month.