Walmart pulls ‘Impeach 45’ T-shirts

Walmart has removed from its website T-shirts with the slogan "Impeach 45." | AP file photo

Facing calls for a boycott, retail giant Walmart has removed from its online store T-shirts printed with the slogan “Impeach 45.”

The T-shirts spurred a social media push for #BoycottWalmart. By late Tuesday, the shirts were no longer available on the chain’s website.

Walmart told Fortune: “These items were sold by third party sellers on our open marketplace, and were not offered directly by Walmart. We’re removing these types of items pending review of our marketplace policies.”

Ryan Fournier, chairman of the group Students for Trump, was one of the first to discover the clothing items on Walmart’s website and call out the retail giant.

“What kind of message are you trying to send?” Fournier wrote in a tweet directed at Walmart.