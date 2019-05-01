Westlake Hospital closing to proceed after judge lets restraining order expire

Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park | via Facebook

A Cook County Circuit Court judge on Wednesday refused to extend a temporary restraining order that had prevented the owners of Westlake Hospital from winding down services.

The restraining order expired at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The ruling comes a day after the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved Pipeline Health’s application to close Westlake, at 1225 W. Lake St. in Melrose Park.

Without any restrictions in place, Pipeline can now move forward with closing the 230-bed facility.

