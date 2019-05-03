Melrose Park trying to block Westlake Hospital’s closure
Melrose Park is making a last-ditch effort to halt the closing of Westlake Hospital.
The village has asked a Cook County judge to issue an emergency order blocking the hospital closure, which was OK’d this week by state regulators.
A temporary restraining order that had prevented the hospital’s owner, Pipeline Health, from closing the 230-bed facility expired Wednesday.
West Suburban Action Project, an organization opposed to the hospital’s closure, said in a statement that Pipeline wants to close the hospital by 4 p.m. Friday.
Neither hospital nor Pipeline officials were available for comment.
