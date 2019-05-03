Our Pledge To You

Health

05/03/2019, 09:47am

Melrose Park trying to block Westlake Hospital’s closure

Westlake Community Hospital in Melrose Park

Supporters of Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park were expected to make a last-ditch effort Friday to keep the hospital open | via Facebook

By Stefano Esposito
@slesposito | email

Melrose Park is making a last-ditch effort to halt the closing of Westlake Hospital.

The village has asked a Cook County judge to issue an emergency order blocking the hospital closure, which was OK’d this week by state regulators.

A temporary restraining order that had prevented the hospital’s owner, Pipeline Health, from closing the 230-bed facility expired Wednesday.

West Suburban Action Project, an organization opposed to the hospital’s closure, said in a statement that Pipeline wants to close the hospital by 4 p.m. Friday.

Neither hospital nor Pipeline officials were available for comment.

RELATED ARTICLES

Melrose Park plans to appeal state decision to OK Westlake Hospital closing
Westlake Hospital closing approved unanimously by state review board
New owner to close Westlake Hospital

Stefano Esposito

Currently Trending