Melrose Park trying to block Westlake Hospital’s closure

Supporters of Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park were expected to make a last-ditch effort Friday to keep the hospital open | via Facebook

Melrose Park is making a last-ditch effort to halt the closing of Westlake Hospital.

The village has asked a Cook County judge to issue an emergency order blocking the hospital closure, which was OK’d this week by state regulators.

A temporary restraining order that had prevented the hospital’s owner, Pipeline Health, from closing the 230-bed facility expired Wednesday.

West Suburban Action Project, an organization opposed to the hospital’s closure, said in a statement that Pipeline wants to close the hospital by 4 p.m. Friday.

Neither hospital nor Pipeline officials were available for comment.

