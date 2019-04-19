State’s attorney joins fight to keep open Westlake Hospital

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office has sided with the village of Melrose Park in its battle to keep Westlake Hospital open.

The state’s attorney office on Friday requested a temporary restraining order to prevent Pipeline Health from winding down patient services at the Melrose Park hospital.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board is expected to consider a petition to close Westlake Hospital at a meeting later this month.

The state’s attorney’s filing comes a day after an Illinois Appellate Court ruled that only the state’s attorney’s office for the Illinois Attorney General’s office could request a restraining order against the California-based health care network.

The Illinois Supreme Court reinstated the restraining order late Thursday.

Melrose Park has been battling with Pipeline to keep Westlake Hospital open after it was announced in February that the hospital will be closed.

This is a developing story.

