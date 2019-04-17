Westlake Hospital offered to Melrose Park
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Pipeline Health on Wednesday offered to turn over ownership of Westlake Hospital to the village of Melrose Park.
Melrose Park called the proposal a bad-faith stunt by Pipeline to once again rid itself of responsibility for operating a hospital it bought in February.
Pipeline faces a deadline Thursday morning restore most services or face fines of $200,000 a day for violating a temporary restraining order.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
RELATED ARTICLES
• Westlake Hospital ordered to restore patient services
• Melrose Park mayor accuses Westlake Hospital owner of defying judge’s order
• Westlake Hospital saved from closing, for now