Westlake Hospital offered to Melrose Park

Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park | via Facebook

Pipeline Health on Wednesday offered to turn over ownership of Westlake Hospital to the village of Melrose Park.

Melrose Park called the proposal a bad-faith stunt by Pipeline to once again rid itself of responsibility for operating a hospital it bought in February.

Pipeline faces a deadline Thursday morning restore most services or face fines of $200,000 a day for violating a temporary restraining order.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

