04/17/2019, 11:10am

Westlake Hospital offered to Melrose Park

By Manny Ramos
By Manny Ramos

Pipeline Health on Wednesday offered to turn over ownership of Westlake Hospital to the village of Melrose Park.

Melrose Park called the proposal a bad-faith stunt by Pipeline to once again rid itself of responsibility for operating a hospital it bought in February.

Pipeline faces a deadline Thursday morning restore most services or face fines of $200,000 a day for violating a temporary restraining order.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Manny Ramos

