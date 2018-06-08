The Wieners Circle offers presidential pardons too

After President Donald Trump said he had the “absolute right” to pardon himself, The Weiners Circle wants to get in on the action too.

The hot dog stand, known for its aggressive behavior toward customers, is offering its own version of a presidential pardon to whomever wants one.

The Weiners Circle’s proclamation is merely a statement, since it have no political powers.

“The genesis of the idea came from Trump making the ludicrous statement that he can pardon himself, which isn’t true. In the spirit of what he said, we decided to make a similar statement,” said Brendan Kelly, The Wieners Circle’s creative director. “If Trump can handout pardons, why can’t we?”

Give us your name, crime committed, and why you deserve to be pardoned, and President @PoochieJackson will take it to committee. pic.twitter.com/qEWFbe32F7 — The Wiener's Circle (@TheWienerCircle) June 8, 2018

The president recently posthumously pardoned Jack Johnson, boxing’s first black heavyweight champion. And Friday, Trump raised the possibility of doing the same for Muhammad Ali even though the former boxing champion has no criminal record.

This week, Trump commuted the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who had spent more than two decades behind bars for nonviolent drug offenses. She was released one week after reality TV star Kim Kardashian West met with Trump about Johnson’s case.

And former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich has filed paperwork to have his 14-year sentence commuted.

