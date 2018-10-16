Wrigleyville bar hosts wake for legendary Taco Bell facing demolition

The Taco Bell at 1111 W. Addison St. will be closing to become a "three-story retail development." | Google Maps

As Cubs and taco fans alike face the harsh reality of the Wrigleyville Taco Bell’s imminent demolition, a local bar has taken it upon itself to host an event for patrons wanting to pay their final respects to the late-night eatery.

Nisei Lounge has planned a wake for the Taco Bell, located across the street from Wrigley Field at 1111 W. Addison St. The bar, which doesn’t serve food, is encouraging attendees to bring Taco Bell to Nisei Lounge at 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 28.

“Wrigleyville’s last bastion of burritos, gorditas, and good decision making is getting the wrecking ball in November,” Nisei Lounge said in the description of the Facebook event. “Though we’re Team Burrito Mexicano around here, we know greatness, and the Wrigleyville Taco Bell always had it, if not in the food or the service, but definitely in the people watching.”

“Let’s toast it in all it’s refried bean & beer absorbing glory one last time.”

As of noon Wednesday, 49 people had said they plan to attend the wake, and 270 people expressed interest in the Facebook event.

So what will become of the neighborhood’s beloved Taco Bell?

Mid-America Real Estate Group, which owns the property, announced plans in February to replace it with a three-story building that will be home to a Planet Granite climbing gym, the Sun-Times previously reported.