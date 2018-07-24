Yelp to add restaurant hygiene scores to reviews

A divided California Supreme Court has ruled that online review site Yelp.com cannot be ordered to remove posts against a San Francisco law firm that a judge determined were defamatory. The 4-3 ruling on Monday, July 2, 2018, came in a closely watched case that internet companies warned could be used to silence online speech. | AP Photo

Yelp is giving consumers all the information they can handle while making an informed decision before stepping into any restaurant of their choice.

The online customer review service recently announced they are adding hygiene scores to restaurant reviews.

“Our goal has always been to give consumers as much information as possible about local businesses. We know from a study of the Los Angeles restaurant industry that when consumers have better access to restaurant hygiene scores, the number of hospitalizations due to foodborne illness drops, and best practices improve across the industry, , SVP, Public Policy said in blog post on Yelp’s website. “Just this year a different study found that posting restaurant hygiene scores prominently on Yelp leads to a 12% decrease in purchase intentions for restaurants with poor scores relative to those with higher scores.”

Since 2013, Yelp has been able to add health inspection information to more than 200,000 business pages, the blog post states.

In partnership with local governments and by working with HDScores, which maintains a nationwide database of health inspection reports, those numbers will more than triple as Yelp works to incorporate more of HDScores database.

Three quarters of the U.S. population across 42 states is covered by the database, according to company officials.