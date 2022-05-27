Number of pot shop licenses will more than double as court lifts stay

Would-be marijuana shop owners breathed a sigh of relief Friday morning as a Cook County judge lifted a stay that had delayed state officials from issuing nearly 200 licenses for cannabis dispensary operators.

“I’m going to open some red wine and have a splash and a few puffs,” said Rickey Hendon, a former state legislator and a license winner, who said he and his investors had been waiting more than two years for this day. “This is like Christmas and my birthday all in one.”

Removing the stay will allow the state Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to begin issuing licenses to 185 candidates who had been awarded them in a 2021 lottery that was itself delayed months as the state struggled to implement rules for the drawing. Lawsuits, COVID-19-related delays and administrative gaffes ground the process to a near halt.

WAH Group LLC, which had disputed the results of the lottery, this week withdrew its opposition to releasing the licenses. WAH Group will continue to litigate the rules for the state to conduct “corrective lotteries” for another 50 or so licenses later this year, attorney Mazie Harris said Friday.

The timeline for formal issuance of the 185 licenses that were subject to the stay was not clear. Spokespersons for Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who counts marijuana legalization as one of his early legislative triumphs, and for IDPFR did not immediately return messages from the Chicago Sun-Times.

The additional licensees will more than double the 110 licensed pot shops operating in the state.

The IDFPR in March announced additional lotteries with new rules would add “at least 50” new cannabis dispensary licenses by the end of 2022 and that a lottery was likely to be held in late summer or early fall.

Hendon said he will look to open a location somewhere on the South or West side near downtown as soon as possible.

“We are not going to let the summer get away from us,” he said.

