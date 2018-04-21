Delivery driver charged with marijuana, gun possession in Evanston

A man was arrested Wednesday when officers found marijuana and an illegally concealed weapon in his car in north suburban Evanston.

James Fulton, 24, of Chicago, was charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, and counts of cannabis possession and driving without insurance, Evanston Police said.

About 1:55 a.m. Wednesday, officers pulled over Fulton for driving with suspended registration in the 500 block of Sheridan Road, police said.

Officers smelled marijuana coming from Fulton’s vehicle and got him to admit he had been smoking and possessed a handgun, police said.

The officers recovered the gun and less than 2.5 ounces of marijuana, police said.

Fulton said he had a FOID card, but did not have a concealed carry license, police said. He said he carried the .22 caliber handgun for protection since he was a delivery driver.

Fulton’s bond was set to $30,000, police said. His next court date was scheduled for May 8.