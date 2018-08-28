Rauner signs bill allowing patients to use medical marijuana instead of opioids

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Tuesday signed a bill to allow patients to use medical marijuana as an alternative to opioids, but the governor said he still opposes legalizing pot for recreational uses.

“It’s clear that medical marijuana treats pain more effectively,” Rauner said, adding that other illnesses could be added to the state’s medical marijuana program. “It’s very possible that there could be more additions in the horizon.”

Standing next to the governor at the West Side news conference was state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, who said she will introduce new legislation to legalize recreational marijuana “next session.” The Chicago Democrat said she has bipartisan support.

But the governor repeated his opposition.

The bill Rauner signed Tuesday creates the Opioid Alternative Pilot Program. The Senate bill amends the Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program Act to include in the category of covered “debilitating medical conditions” any “for which an opioid has been or could be prescribed by a physician based on generally accepted standards of care.”

