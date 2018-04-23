Madigan still deciding whether to hit or pass on marijuana legalization

Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan addresses the City Club of Chicago, at the University Club of Chicago in 2015. File Photo. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan may now be publicly vouching support for Democrat J.B. Pritzker for governor, but his opinion isn’t fully baked on a policy the billionaire entrepreneur heavily favors: legalizing marijuana.

Speaking to reporters on Monday after being re-elected to his sixth term as chairman of the state Democratic Party, Madigan noted he expects a “very strong effort” to get marijuana legalized in the Legislature.

“I’m not quite sure when,” Madigan said. “I just think that you’ll see a growth of support.”

As for his opinion on the controversial topic, “I haven’t come to a final decision,” Madigan said.

The distance from the issue isn’t entirely surprising for Madigan. In his many years as speaker, Madigan hasn’t always been on board with controversial issues but has progressed them forward if the majority of his caucus is in favor. Despite pleas from Cardinal Francis George in 2013 to oppose a same-sex marriage bill, Madigan — a Catholic from the Southwest Side — ultimately supported it and persuaded five lawmakers to support the measure.

Pritzker has vowed he’ll sign legislation to legalize marijuana should he win the governor’s seat. He has touted its potential benefit to minorities on both economic and criminal justice reform grounds. He’s also said he would review and commute the sentences of people incarcerated for marijuana offenses.

He’s also claimed it will be a revenue boon for the state, bringing in between $350 million and $700 million.

State Sen. Heather Steans, D-Chicago, last year introduced legislation that would legalize and tax recreational marijuana — using the money as a new revenue source for the state. It would legalize the possession of up to 28 grams of marijuana and would allow facilities to sell marijuana products.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is not on board with legalizing marijuana.

“We should see how that’s impacted lives and addiction and hurt young people before we make any decision about it here,” Rauner said in an interview on WSIL in Marion in December. “I do not support legalizing marijuana.”