Sentences for bringing marijuana into Illinois are absurdly high

Thank you for your recent stories and editorial about marijuana arrests in Chicago. It is indeed ludicrous that thousands of people used to be arrested for possession of a small amount of a harmless herb.

But what is more ludicrous is that bringing 5,000 or more grams of the herb into the state of Illinois still carries a penitentiary sentence of 12 to 60 years without the possibility of probation. That is double the sentence that rape or armed robbery or attempted murder carries. I know because I regularly represent individuals charged with that offense. It is usually their first arrest and is nevertheless treated most seriously by local prosecutors. It’s time for that to end, too.

Bruce Eli Mosbacher, Loop

Treason en masse

The Republican Party has decided to commit treason in masse. Monday’s defense of the president’s actions in Helsinki shows the Republican Party is the foe of its own country. This view of the Republican Party is not conservativism in any way, it is treason.

Treason is defined as the crime of betraying one’s country, especially by attempting to overthrow the government. There is not enough space in this short viewpoint to list the ways the president has already set into motion the process of weakening and ultimately overthrowing this country. He has not drained the swamp but installed a cabal.

Warren Rodgers, Matteson

Not the end of public unions

State Sen. Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, in her July 13 letter writes as if Janus were the end of public unionism, which it isn’t.

Rather, it’s reducing unions’ income from non-members, who are as free as they ever were to join. Her letter should be a plea to the not-yet-organized to persuade them as to the benefits she describes, black women included.

I’m surprised the senator seems not to realize this.

Jim Bowman, Andersonville

Stroke of genius

Congratulations and thank you for a terrific editorial about the sabotage of the World Health Assembly resolution on breastfeeding! We appreciate the support and acknowledgement.

Interviewing Marian Tompson was a stroke of genius.

Linda J. Smith, member,

La Leche League International Board of Directors

Election interference

This comment is an open question of sorts to anyone who has demonstrated self-righteous indignation toward any member of a minority — citizen of this country or not; who has kinder words for racists than for people exercising their First Amendment rights; who turns a blind eye to the demonstrable lies of a celebrity demagogue:

What, exactly, are your thoughts about a hostile foreign power interfering in our elections?

Jim Koppensteiner, Wheeling

Some explaining to do

Ding-dong, the term witch hunt is dead. What’s more, witches everywhere are suffering anxious moments, now that Robert Mueller is indicting more and more Russians.

Their reputation for undermining the current administration is shattered as well as their status as President Donald Trump’s go-to excuse for all his failures. And poor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, she just lost her best putdown of the press. Oh, the horror!

As for that report from the House that stated categorically that the Russians

had nothing to do with Trump’s election, well it seems they have some explaining

to do. But, first, how about an apology to the broomstick club for all the confusion?

Bob Ory, Elgin