POT TOPICS is a weekly collection of cannabis-related news curated by the Chicago Sun-Times. Here’s this week’s top stories:

Boehner flip-fops on pot, starts shilling for cannabis company

Former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said Wednesday that he has “evolved” from opposing to supporting the legalization of marijuana after it was announced that he joined the advisory board of a multi-state cannabis company, according to the Associated Press.

Republican senator says Trump vowed to protect marijuana industry

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo, said President Donald Trump promised to support legislation protecting the cannabis industry in states that have legalized the drug, breaking with a decision announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in January, the Associated Press reported.

Canadian coffee chain plans to sell cannabis in some stores

The Second Cup, Canada’s second-largest coffee retailer, announced Thursday it was partnering with National Access Cannabis Corp. to develop a network of pot dispensaries in western Canada, according to Bloomberg. The company’s shares quickly jumped 33 percent.

Cannabis-related syndrome causing vomiting in increasing number of users

Thomas Hodorowski is among a growing number of people who have been diagnosed with cannabinoid hypermesis syndrome, a condition that causes cyclic vomiting in heavy marijuana users and can be cured by quitting the drug, according to a report from the New York Times. The syndrome, which until recently was thought to be uncommon or rare, has started popping up more in states that have legalized marijuana for recreational use.

Marijuana museum to open in Vegas

A museum focused on cannabis is scheduled to open in July in downtown Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Naturally, tickets start at $4.20.

CDC: Cannabis users most likely to work in service industry

A new study released this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 30 percent of people working in the accommodation and food services industry reported smoking marijuana at least once in the past month. About 28 percent of workers in the arts, design, entertainment, sports and media industries reported smoking marijuana at least once in the same time period.

Experts discuss flaws, successes of state’s medical cannabis program

A panel of experts met Monday night to discuss Illinois’ medical cannabis pilot program at an event in the West Town neighborhood that was sponsored by the Sun-Times and the Reader. To read more about the event, click here.

Upcoming cannabis events in the Chicago area:

• GreenGate Chicago, 7035 N. Rogers Ave., a cannabis dispensary that’s scheduled to open next month, will hold an open house April 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees must be over 21 years old and have a valid state ID or passport.

• The Illinois Cannabis Education Expo will host presentations from cannabis experts and on-site evaluations for patients April 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hilton Chicago/Northbrook, 2855 N. Milwaukee Ave., in Northbrook.