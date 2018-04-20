Man’s social media posts of drugs leads to his arrest in McHenry County

A man was arrested Wednesday for drug possession after police saw his social media posts of illegal narcotics in northwest suburban McHenry County.

Jack Hoscouer, 20, of Harvard, was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Last week, Houscouer was posting racial slurs on the sheriff’s office’s social media sites, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators looked at his account and found photographs of illegal narcotics, weapons and money.

Officers realized Houscouer had an active warrant for an unrelated incident and arrested him Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. While making the arrest, officers noted drug paraphernalia in his home and obtained a search warrant.

Officers recovered over $10,000 in cash, half a kilogram of marijuana, 11 grams of cannabis wax, digital scales, packaging materials, the sheriff’s office said. The estimated value of the drugs was $10,800.

Houscourer’s bond was set to $25,000. His next court date is April 23.