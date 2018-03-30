Synthetic cannabinoids linked to 22 cases of severe bleeding in NE Illinois

State public health officials have linked the use of synthetic cannabinoids to 22 cases of severe bleeding this month in northeast Illinois.

As of Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health had received reports of 22 cases linked to the outbreak since March 7. Each patient reported suffering severe bleeding after using synthetic cannabinoids, which include chemicals similar to those found in the marijuana plant.

Although many of the people affected by the outbreak have reported acquiring the drugs in the Chicago area, the IDPH said synthetic cannabinoids could also be in other counties across the state. Those affected have reportedly gotten the drugs from convenience stores, dealers and friends.

Synthetic cannabinoids, which are marketed under brand names like “K2,” “Spice” and “Black Mamba,” are mind-altering chemicals that are either sprayed on dried, shredded plant material to be smoked or sold as liquids to be vaporized and inhaled in e-cigarettes and other devices, the IDPH said. The effects can be unpredictable and sometimes life-threatening.

“They are not safe and may affect the brain much more powerfully than marijuana,” according to the IDPH, which urged people not to use synthetic cannabinoids that were bought over the past month.

Anyone who has a serious reaction to synthetic marijuana should call 911 or immediately go to a hospital, the IDPH said. In addition, anyone with concerns about unusual bleeding should contact their health care provider and let them know if they have used synthetic cannabinoids.