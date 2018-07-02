Vermont legalizes recreational pot

BURLINGTON, Vt. — As of Sunday, recreational use of marijuana is legal in Vermont — within boundaries of some clear and not-so-clear rules.

Vermont becomes the ninth state to legalize marijuana and the first state to do so through its state legislature. Gov. Phil Scott signed the law in January with “mixed emotions.”

The law allows adults to possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana, two mature and four immature plants.

But authorities can’t answer some questions and say clarity of the rules will come with case law. Some examples include how police will enforce the one-ounce marijuana limit when it comes to edibles, the boundaries in public versus private consumption and what exactly a secure pot garden looks like.

There are some absolute rules, though, to be aware of if you partake in the new law. Here’s what you should not do:

Don’ts:

Don’t smoke in a car: Both drivers and passengers are forbidden from smoking. And the fines are steeper for anyone who smokes with a child in the car.

Don’t smoke on Lake Champlain: The lake is considered federal waters under federal rule, which means marijuana is still illegal there.

Don’t smoke on the beach, in a park, on the sidewalk or any other public place: In the law, marijuana use is limited to “individual dwellings.”

Don’t sell it: There is no legal commercial market for marijuana.

And before you smoke, you should find out what your employer’s rules are. The state may not punish you, but your workplace could. And if you’re looking for a job or expecting a drug test, you should know how long THC can be detected in your system.

Growing marijuana comes with its own set of rules, including regulations on where you can grow.